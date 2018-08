Indian security forces patrol during a surprise cordon and search operation (CASO) in City Center of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least five insurgents were killed Saturday in clashes with security forces in the Shopian district in Indian Kashmir, the police reported.

A shootout between the security forces and the insurgents had started Friday night in the Kiloora area in Shopian and continued until early Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.