President of Popular Republic of China, Xi Jinping (L) and President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (R), wave upon their meeting at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 November 2019. EPA/ Andre Coelho

President of Popular Republic of China, Xi Jinping, participates in an official act at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 November 2019. EPA/ Andre Coelho

Xi sees BRICS summit as way to boost China's presence in LatAm

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are attending the annual BRICS Summit in Brasilia on Wednesday and Thursday.

The meeting is hosted by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and brings together politicians from the main emerging economies in the world.