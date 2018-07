Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 28, 2018. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 28, 2018. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the scene of an attack by suspected militants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 28, 2018. EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least five people were killed, including two assailants, as suspected militant insurgents attacked a training center dedicated to the instruction of midwives in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials told EFE.

The attack took place in Jalalabad at around 11.30 local time (7.00 GMT) and lasted until the afternoon when security forces shot and killed the attackers, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.