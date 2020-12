Police and other first responders at the scene in Trier, Germany, where five people were killed when a motorist drove into a crowd on Tuesday, 1 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

A 9-month-old baby was among five people killed Tuesday when a inebriated man suspected of suffering psychiatric problems drove his vehicle nearly a kilometer (0.6mi) down a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern city of Trier, German authorities said.

"I think this is Trier's darkest day since World War II," Mayor Wolfram Leibe said during a press conference. "It's a horror scene."