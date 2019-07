Five men were shot and killed on July 17, 2019, at the "Fundacion Dios te Bendiga" (God Bless You) drug rehabilitation center in the western Mexican city of Morelia, according to authorities and local media. EPA-EFE/Ivan Villanueva

Five men were shot and killed at a drug rehabilitation center in Morelia, capital of the western Mexican state of Michoacan, authorities and local media said Wednesday.

The still unidentified bodies show signs of apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to the coroner's office for autopsies, the state Attorney General's Office said in a statement.