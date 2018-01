Indian police personnel and forensic officers investigate the site of a fire in a bar and resturant in the busy Kalasipalya market area in Bangalore, India, Jan. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian investigators probe the site of a fire in a bar and resturant in the busy Kalasipalya market area in Bangalore, India, Jan. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A relative of a victim of Bangalore restaurant fire reacts after seeing the body of his loved one, Jan. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Relatives of victims wait for further information on the bodies of their loved ones who lost their life in a fire at a bar and resturant in the busy Kalasipalya market area, India, Jan. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Five people were killed after a fire broke out in a restaurant in Bangalore in southern India early on Monday.

The victims, including a woman, were employees of the restaurant and were sleeping in the building when the fire broke out, Bengaluru's deputy superintendent of police M.N. Anucheth, told EFE.