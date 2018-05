Afghan security officials check people at a roadside checkpoint in front of a poster showing Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (L), the President of Turkmenistan shaking hands with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R), ahead of the launching ceremony of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline ceremony in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

A group of insurgents on Monday killed five workers of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India oil pipeline and kidnapped another in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.

The attack occurred around 10 am in Maiwand district, when the TAPI workers, including de-miners and topographers, were at work, Kandahar police spokesperson, Zia-ul-Rahman Durrnai, told EFE.