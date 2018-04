(FILE) Indian paramilitary personnel stand near the site of a blast at Garhwa, Jharkhand, India, Jan. 21, 2012. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) A destroyed vehicle is seen at the site of a blast at Garhwa, Jharkhand, India, Jan. 21, 2012. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) Indian security personnel conduct a combing operation at Chilkhadi village in the eastern state of Jharkhand, India on Oct. 27, 2007. EPA-EFE/STR

At least five Naxalite rebels were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in the eastern state of Jharkhand, police sources told EFE.

The clash took place in the morning during an anti-Maoist operation by the police in the forests of Serendaag, in the Latehar district, Jharkhand police spokesperson R K Mallick said.