The lawyer for four of the five assailants arrives at a court in Pamplona, Spain, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Villar López

A regional Spanish court on Thursday sentenced five men, including a soldier and a trainee member of Spain's military police, to nine years in prison each after they were found guilty of sexual abuse for attacking an 18-year-old girl during the popular San Fermines running of the bulls in 2016.

The assailants, referred to by the public as "the wolf pack," avoided charges of sexual assault _ the Spanish legislative equivalent to rape _ despite video existing of the violence the victim suffered, after a highly publicized trial that saw her stalked by journalists and subjected to intense public scrutiny.