Relatives mourn next to the remains of Ephraim Escudero, who was a victim of an extra judicial killing, during burial rites at a cemetery in San Pedro city, Laguna province, Philippines, Sept. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS MALASIG

Filipino police investigators conduct investigation at the scene where a suspected criminal was killed following a police operation against illegal drug in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino activists hold a banner reading 'Stop The killings!' during a protest to mark the Philippines' 119th Independence Day in Manila, Philippines, 12 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

Police officers who underwent a retraining and reorientation program as part of internal cleansing efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP) are gathered for finishing rites at PNP headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Five suspects in drug-related crimes have been killed since the Philippine police were re-assigned to anti-drugs operations as part of the crackdown declared in 2016 by the country's president.

Thursday marks one month since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police to resume operations in the anti-drug campaign, which he launched upon taking office in June 2016 and which has left thousands dead.