Members of the NYPD tactical unit respond to a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Five people were shot and eight others suffered various injuries in an incident Tuesday at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, authorities told media outlets.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was looking for a suspect wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, WABC reported.