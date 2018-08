New Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec signs the oath after his election at the Slovenian parlament in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IGOR KUPLJENIK

Five center-left parties on Wednesday signed an agreement to form a minority government coalition in Slovenia.

Led by populist Prime Minister Marjan Sarec, a former comedian and actor, the left-leaning alliance aims to rule the small former Yugoslav republic despite lacking an absolute majority in the deeply-fragmented parliament.