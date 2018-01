Five soldiers were wounded, state media reported Saturday, when an improvised explosive device exploded under a military vehicle in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, where a military campaign has forced more than 650,000 members of the Rohingya minority to flee to Bangladesh.

The attack took place on Friday morning close to the Kyunpauk Pyusue parish, where clashes between military troops and attackers were ongoing, according to the official daily Global New Light of Myanmar.