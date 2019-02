Filipino soldiers stand guard next to the covered bodies of victims in front of a church following explosions in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan.27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PEEWEE BACUNO

Five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants accused of their involvement in an attack at a cathedral in Jolo in the southern Philippines have surrendered before the authorities, police said Monday.

The Jan.27 attack left at least 23 people dead and some hundred injured, according to the latest toll.