A crater remains at the site of an attack a day after a car bomb blast, which targeted a British security contractor group G4S, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2018.

An Afghan soldier stands guard at the site of an attack a day after a car bomb blast, which targeted a British security contractor group G4S, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDYATULLAH AMID

People walk past the wreckage of buildings at the site of an attack a day after a car bomb blast, which targeted a British security contractor group G4S, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDYATULLAH AMID

Five Taliban militants and 10 other people, including a British national, died in a 10-hour long gunfight between the insurgents and security forces outside a British security contractor's complex in Kabul, officials said on Thursday.

The gunbattle began Wednesday evening after a suicide-bomber drove an explosive-laden truck into the compound of G4S, which provides military training to Afghan security forces. Four more insurgents stormed into the complex and took some 330 people hostage there.