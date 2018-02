A view of the Broward County Jail on Feb. 15, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder for the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is being held. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

The flag flies at half staff over the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 15, 2018, in memory of the 17 people killed in a mass shooting carried out by a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Five of the people wounded in the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, are still listed in critical condition, hospital spokesmen told EFE Thursday.

Of the 15 wounded people transported from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the Broward Health North hospital and Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday, two died, five are in critical condition, three are in stable condition and the rest are recovering.