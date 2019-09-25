Families and supporters of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students demonstrate in front of the Mexican Attorney General's Office in Mexico City on Wednesday, Sept. 25. EFE-EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Army troops inspect a dump in Tepecoacuilco, Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of a renewed investigation of the September 2014 abduction of 43 college students. EFE-EPA/Francisca Meza

Army troops excavate a trash dump in Tepecoacuilco, Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of a renewed investigation of the September 2014 abduction of 43 college students. EFE-EPA/Francisca Meza

Mexicans prepared Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students amid a new investigation the families hope will produce a truthful account of the crime to replace the prior administration's utterly discredited official version.

Nearly a year into his term as Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's vow to re-open the probe began to take concrete form this week with the excavation of a never-before-explored trash dump near the scene of the mass abduction.