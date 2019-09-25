Mexicans prepared Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students amid a new investigation the families hope will produce a truthful account of the crime to replace the prior administration's utterly discredited official version.
Nearly a year into his term as Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's vow to re-open the probe began to take concrete form this week with the excavation of a never-before-explored trash dump near the scene of the mass abduction.