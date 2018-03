People participate in a rally under the slogan "For a decent Slovakia," in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

People hold banners of re-painted portraits of Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (C) and Interior Minister Robert Kalinak (R) as they participate in a rally under the slogan "For a decent Slovakia," in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A placard with hashtag #allforJan is seen as people participate in a rally under the slogan "For a decent Slovakia," in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People turn on the lights of their mobile phones as participate in a rally under the slogan "For a decent Slovakia," in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People turn on the lights of their mobile phones as they participate in a rally under the slogan "For a decent Slovakia," in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Tens of thousands of Slovaks took to the streets of Bratislava and other cities Friday to demand new elections and an independent investigation into last month's murder of an investigative journalist who specialized in exposing high-level corruption.

Under the slogan "For a decent Slovakia", some 50,000 people had gathered by 5 pm in the capital's central square, Bratislava daily Pravda said.