People stand around a wreckage of the bus at the scene of an accident near Kericho, some 260km from Nairobi, western Kenya, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

People stand around a wreckage of the bus at the scene of an accident near Kericho, some 260km from Nairobi, western Kenya, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 50 people died Wednesday after a bus they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned in western Kenya, police said.

Kenyan police told local reporters that the deceased passengers, who had been traveling from the capital Nairobi to Kisumu on the banks of Lake Victoria, included 31 men, 12 women and seven children.