An Afghan security officials stands guard at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEHEDAYATULLAH AMID

Around 50 Afghan police officers have been injured in 24 hours of ethnic protests that were ongoing Monday in Hazara majority areas of the capital following the arrest over the weekend of an influential militia leader, the country's interior minister said.

Intense protests erupted in Dashte Barchi, a neighborhood of western Kabul predominantly populated by members of the Hazara community, a largely Shia minority group, after news broke that militia chief Abdul Ghani Alipoor had been detained by police for alleged extortion.