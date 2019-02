Venezuelans face the Police of the National Guard on the border between Pacaraima, Brazil and Venezuel, on Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

A Venezuelan clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard on the Colombian side of the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, in Cúcuta, Colombia, on Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.

A person runs during clashes between opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and members of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela at the border crossing located in the town of Pacaraima, on the border between the two countries, closed since Thursday by order of the Government of Nicolas Maduro, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

The Venezuelan opposition said on Sunday that 50 tons of humanitarian aid entered the country despite a blockade ordered by the government of Nicolas Maduro, who closed the country's borders to prevent the entry of requested donations.

"A part of the loads also entered through other roads and in the week we will show part of that result and where they will arrive and who will be the beneficiaries," the president of the Commission for Social Development and Integration, Miguel Pizarro, said.