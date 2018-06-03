Hundreds of cyclists rode through the streets of the Philippine capital Sunday for the first World Bicycle Day.
More than 500 people rode their bikes as part of a 15-kilometer parade through Manila, an efe-epa journalist reports.
500 Cyclists ride through Manila to mark first World Bicycle Day
Filipino cyclists participate in a parade to mark the first 'World Bicycle Day' on a street in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Filipino cyclists participate in a parade to mark the first 'World Bicycle Day' on a street in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Filipino cyclists participate in a parade to mark the first 'World Bicycle Day' on a street in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Filipino cyclists participate in a parade to mark the first 'World Bicycle Day' on a street in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Hundreds of cyclists rode through the streets of the Philippine capital Sunday for the first World Bicycle Day.
More than 500 people rode their bikes as part of a 15-kilometer parade through Manila, an efe-epa journalist reports.