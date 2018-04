Water bombers seen fighting a bushfire in Alfords Point as fire crews watch and wait in Sydney, Australia, Apr 15, 2018.EFE- EPA/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Smoke is seen from Hall Drive, Menai, Sydney, Australia, Apr 15, 2018.as an out of control fire which has burnt through Holsworthy army base and now threatens homes in several suburbs in Sydney's south-west. EFE-EPA/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian MP for Hughes Craig Kelly (L) and PM Malcolm Turnbull (R) leave after a bushfire briefing and press conference at Heathcote Fire Control Centre in Sydney, Australia, Apr 15, 2018. EFE- EPA/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Water bombers are seen fighting a bushfire in Alfords Point as fire crews watch and wait in Sydney, Australia, Apr15, 2018. Media reports on 14 April 2018. EFE-EPA/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Over 500 firefighters responded Sunday to a massive bushfire posing a serious threat to two residential neighborhoods in South Sydney, Australia's most populated city, whose cause has yet to be determined.

An unspecified number of Menai and Barden Ridge residents left their homes after New South Wales authorities declared a state of emergency as almost 100 firefighting trucks and 15 aircraft, continued fighting back the blaze.