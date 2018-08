A Bangladeshi policeman on duty stand at a roadside in the Shahbag area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Activists of several social organization hold placards as they form a human chain to demand 'safe roads' in Dhaka City, Bangladesh, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

School children with their guardians hold placards as they join a human chain protest to demand 'safe roads' in Dhaka City, Bangladesh, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Activists of several social organization hold placards and banners as they form a human chain to demand 'safe roads' in Dhaka City, Bangladesh, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Hundreds of people joined a protest in the Bangladeshi capital Friday calling for safer roads in the South Asian country.

Around 500 people, including children, took part in the demonstration in Dhaka organized by student and environmental groups, an efe-epa journalist reports.