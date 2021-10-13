Members of a Triqui community from the southern Mexican state at their makeshift encampment outside the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City on 11October 2021. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

While President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government has put the emphasis on "indigenous resistance" as it marks this year's quincentennial of the Spanish conquest, the original peoples continue to struggle against what they describe as neglect and marginalization by the present-day Mexican state.