Photo provided by the Chilean Ministry of the Interior showing police guard a group of Colombians being deported, in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio del Interior de Chile

Photo provided by the Chilean Ministry of the Interior showing Interior Minister Andres Chadwick speaking to reporters in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio del Interior de Chile

A group of 51 Colombians who were either serving time in Chilean prisons or had a previous criminal record in either country were deported from Chile Thursday, the government said.

According to Chile's immigration laws, none of people who were deported will be able to return to the country in 10 years.