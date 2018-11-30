A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Department of Conservation shows pilot whales laying beached on the shore of Mason Bay in Rakiura, Stewart Island, New Zealand, Nov 25, 2018 (issued Nov 26, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 51 stranded pilot whales died in Hanson Bay, on New Zealand's Chatham islands, the Department of Conservation said on Friday.

This was the second mass deaths of stranded whales in New Zealand in a week.