A file photograph shows activists demonstrating to demand the release of the orca Lolita who completes 51 years in captivity in a water park, in Miami (Florida, USA). EFE/FILE/Cristóbal Herrera

Activists from the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Saturday called for the release of Lolita, the orca, who has spent more than five decades in a tank at the Miami Seaquarium.

PETA activists held protests in downtown Miami to mark the 51st anniversary of Lolita's captivity in a water park in the city. EFE