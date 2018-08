Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Minister's Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (L) shakes hands with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (R) as he is presented with the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

(L-R) Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar International Cooperation Minister Kyaw Tin, Philippine representative, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Indonesian representative, Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi attending the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting in Singapore, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DON WONG

Senior representatives from more than a dozen countries Thursday convened in Singapore for the 51st Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings under the theme 'Resilient and Innovative'.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong began the conference with an opening address in which he welcomed the delegates and laid out the main issues to be explored at the summit, an efe-epa journalist reports.