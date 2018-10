Filipinos looks over vegetables for sale at a public market in Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A vendor (C) weighs a bags rice for a customer (R) at a public market in Quezon City, Philippines, Aug. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Fifty-two percent of Philippine families consider themselves poor, the highest in the last four years, according to a survey that was carried out amid high inflation in the country since early 2018.

Eight percent of the 1,500 families surveyed are newly poor, i.e. they used to be not-poor 1-4 years ago, according to polling body Social Weather Stations.