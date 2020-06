A protester displays a flag during a rally marking the first year anniversary since a million people marched against the now scrapped extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Police detain an activist during a rally marking the first year anniversary since a million people marched against the now scrapped extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Activists take part in a rally marking the first year anniversary since a million people marched against the now scrapped extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in the early hours of Wednesday during a protest to commemorate the first anniversary of the massive protests in the semi-autonomous city, and used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The 53, including 36 males and 17 females, were detained in Central for offenses including unlawful assembly and participating in unauthorized assembly, the police said in a statement. EFE-EPA