Passengers wait after a train heading to Qena in upper Egypt derailed leading to dozen of injuries, Badrasheen, outskirts of Giza, Egypt, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

At least 55 people were hurt Friday in a train derailment in the province of Giza, south of Cairo, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.

Three carriages of the southbound train left the tracks in the town of Badrashin, the ministry said in a statement, without offering any details on the reasons for the derailment.