Inmates stand on the roof of the Alcaçuz state penitentiary in Natal, Brazil, during a riot on Jan. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Ney Douglas

Fifty of the 105 inmates who escaped Monday from a maximum-security prison in the northeastern Brazilian state of Paraiba have been apprehended, officials said.

Some 20 men armed with rifles and explosives arrived at the prison in four vehicles and opened fire on guard posts, the barracks and the main entrance of the Romeu Gonçalves Abrantes maximum-security prison in Joao Pessoa, the state capital, the Paraiba Prison Administration Secretariat said.