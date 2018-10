A view of a sign after the opening ceremony of the new Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

People leave the station after the opening ceremony of the new Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening ceremony for the new Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

55-kilometre cross-sea bridge between Macau, Hong Kong and Zhuhai opens

A 55-kilometer cross-sea bridge and tunnel linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai in southern China was formally opened on Tuesday following years of delays, cost overruns and political tensions.

China's President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony in Zhuhai along with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, an epa journalist reports.