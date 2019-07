XINGU 230 provided this photo of journalists outside a prison in Altamira, Brazil, where 52 inmates perished in a riot on Monday, July 29. . EFE-EPA/Xingu 230/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

At least 57 inmates were killed Monday during a clash between rival factions inside a prison in the northern Brazilian state of Para, authorities said.

The disturbance at the prison in Altamira, 850km (528mi) from Belem, the state capital, lasted for more than five hours and was finally brought under control by the combined efforts of several different law enforcement agencies.