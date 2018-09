Security personnel hands over migrants belonging into a Maltese police bus after disembarking the Maltese Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat P52 at the the Armed Forces of Malta base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, 30 September 2018. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

A man carries a dog by the name of Bella that accompanied the migrants on board the Maltese Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat P52 as they disembarked at the the Armed Forces of Malta base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, 30 September 2018. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Maltese Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat P52 arribes arrives carrying 58 migrants and a dog by the name of Bella to the Armed Forces of Malta base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, 30 September 2018. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Maltese Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat P52 enters the Maltese waters carrying 58 migrants and a dog by the name of Bella heading to the Armed Forces of Malta base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, 30 September 2018. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

A group of 58 migrants were finally brought to a naval port in Malta on Sunday after sailing conditions caused a delay to their arrival.

The migrants _ among them 18 minors _ were transferred from the Aquarius rescue vessel to a Maltese military ship and taken to Haywharf naval base in Floriana.