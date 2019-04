Filipinos with their pets evacuate following an earthquake at Makati's financial district, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

A handout intensity map made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck at a depth of 40.2 kilometers, near Gutad, Philippines, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least three people were killed on Monday after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central parts of the Luzon island in southern Philippines and was felt in many other provinces as well as capital Manila.

Lilia Pineda, governor of the Pampanga province, told journalists that at least three people - including an old woman and two children aged 3 and 7 - were killed in different neighborhoods of the Porac city in the province.