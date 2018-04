A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Apr. 8, 2018 of a shakemap showing the epicenter (marked with a star) of a 5.6-magnitude earthquake detected in Shimane prefecture, Japan, at a depth of 7.9 km. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's western Shimane prefecture on Monday, leaving four people lightly injured and causing damage to property, although no tsunami alert was issued.

The earthquake struck at 1.32 am, with its hypocenter at a depth of 12 kilometers in Shimane prefecture of southwestern Honshu island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.