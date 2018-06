Workers check damage of a road collapsed by an earthquake in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A worker labors to prevent another collapse of a wall at an elementary school, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake, in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Jun. 18, 2018.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the open-ended Richter scale shook western Japan Monday, killing three people and leaving more than 200 injured, according to the Japanese government.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that at least three people died in the earthquake, while public broadcaster NHK reported more than 230 injured across six prefectures in the region.