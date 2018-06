A handout picture made available by the US Geological Service (USGS) shows a community response intensity map of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Osaka, Japan, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Passengers sit on the floor at Shin-Osaka Shinkansen bullet train station due to suspended service, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan, in Osaka, western Japan, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at prime minister's official residence, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan; in Tokyo, Japan, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

A worker cleans broken bottles of wine at a liquor shop, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan, in Osaka, western Japan, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Passengers who were on board a commuter train walk on the railway due to suspended service, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan, in Osaka, western Japan, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Passengers sit on the floor at Shin-Osaka Shinkansen bullet train station due to suspended service, after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Japan, in Osaka, western Japan, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the open-ended Richter scale shook western Japan Monday morning, killing several people and leaving at least a dozen others injured, according to the Japanese government.

The earthquake was recorded at 7.58am local time (10.58 GMT on Sunday) and had its hypocenter at about 13 kilometers depth in Osaka Prefecture on the island of Honshu, the largest in the Japanese archipelago, some 500 km southwest of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).