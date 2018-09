An image provided by the USGS shows the magnitude-6.1 earthquake which struck the Indonesia island of Sulawesi on Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Sulawesi (Celebes) island in northern Indonesia on Friday, although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The United States Geological Survey, which tracks seismic activity across the world, put the hypocenter of the tremor at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles) and the epicenter at a point 30.5 kms north of the city of Donggala, according to provisional data.