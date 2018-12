A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Dec. 18, 2018 shows a shakemap of a magnitude 6.2 magnitude which hit southeast of Easter Island. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean southeast of Easter Island off the coast of Chile Tuesday.

According to the Seismology Center of the University of Chile, the earthquake occurred at 10.37 pm and its epicenter was located 1,264 kilometers southeast of Hanga Roa, Easter Island's capital.