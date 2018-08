Residents pray in front of a collapsed building during Friday prayer at a village in Bangsal, northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

Residents carry their belongings as they pass collapsed houses at a village in Bangsal, northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the northern part of the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday without any reports of damage or victims yet.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide, located the hypocenter at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and 58 km northeast of Mataram, the provincial capital.