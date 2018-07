Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Vanuatu Charlot Salwai (R) at the Sofitel in London, Britain, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake Friday shook southern Vanuatu, situated in the South Pacific, although no casualties have been reported yet.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activities around the world, said the hypocenter was located at a depth of 169 kilometers (105 miles).