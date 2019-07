A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) showing an intensity map of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, northeast of Los Angeles, California, on July 4, 2019. The earthquake is the strongest to hit southern California since 1994. No reports of damages as of yet. EFE/EPA/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Southern California on Thursday and was felt across a large part of Los Angeles County, according to early reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10:33 am, was at a depth of 8.7 kilometers (5.4 miles) on the outskirts of Ridgecrest, a town located about 250 km (155 mi.) north of Los Angeles.