Damage at the port of the island of Zakynthos, Ionian Sea, west Greece, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA/KONSTANTINOS SYNETOS

A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the western Greek island of Zakynthos early Friday, although no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The quake, which was felt as a tremor as far away as Italy, Albania and Malta, caused some material damage to buildings and led several of the island's 40,000 residents to spend the night out on the streets, authorities said.