A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey shows a intensity map detailing the location of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck at 01:54 am local time at a depth of 16.6 km, in the Ionian Sea, 35 km south west of Lithakia, Greece, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the island of Zante early on Friday morning, although no injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

The quake caused some material damages and led several residents to spend the night out on the streets.