A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey shows a intensity map detailing the location of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck at 01:54 am local time at a depth of 16.6 km, in the Ionian Sea, 35 km south west of Lithakia, Greece, 26 October 2018. There were no immediate reports of damage or fatalities. EPA/USGS / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the open Richter scale struck the southwestern coast of Greece on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The strongest quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometer at 01.54 local time (22.54 GMT Thursday) and the epicenter was located about 40 kilometers southwest of the island of Zakynthos in the Ionian archipelago, which has a population of about 40,000, and some 277 km from Athens.