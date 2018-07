Young men peek out from behind a door at a Brazilian army vehicle on a street in the Rio de Janeiro shantytown Complexo do Alemao on Monday, July 16. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian soldiers carry out an operation in the Rio de Janeiro shantytown Complexo do Alemao on Monday, July 16. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Six people were arrested Monday during the occupation of a Rio shantytown by 4,300 Brazilian troops, authorities said.

The sweep was the latest in a series of operations that followed President Michel Temer's decision in February to put the military in control of law enforcement and public safety in Rio de Janeiro state, which recorded 6,732 homicides in 2017.