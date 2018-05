epa06735212 A handout photo made available by the Spanish Civil Guard shows two agents as they stand next to packages containing a total of 2,580kg of hashish that was seized at a warehouse, in Seville, Spain, 14 May 2018. Six alleged drug dealers have been arrested during a joint operation developed by the Civil Guard and the Spanish Customs Surveillance Service. EPA/SPANISH GUARDIA CIVIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Six people have been arrested after 2,580 kilograms of hashish were found at a warehouse in southern Spain, police and the country's tax agency said Monday.

A joint operation involving members of the Civil Guard and tax agency was launched on May 5 after a suspicious boat was spotted traveling along the Guadalquivir river.